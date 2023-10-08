Contrasting Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) & Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A Repsol 4.82% 22.16% 10.04%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Repsol 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Repsol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Repsol has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Repsol’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repsol is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Repsol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repsol $78.85 billion 0.24 $4.48 billion $2.40 6.29

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repsol beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

