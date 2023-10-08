Contrasting United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) and Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Airlines and Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Airlines $44.96 billion 0.31 $737.00 million $8.06 5.19 Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A $10.16 8.31

United Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi. United Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Airlines 1 2 11 0 2.71 Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for United Airlines and Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi, as provided by MarketBeat.

United Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $66.60, suggesting a potential upside of 59.25%. Given United Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Airlines is more favorable than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of United Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Airlines and Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Airlines 5.24% 48.89% 4.57% Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

United Airlines beats Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings, Inc. in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services. It is also involved in training, airport operation, and investment activities; provides cabin interior products and cargo transportation; and the trading of aviation fuel. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

