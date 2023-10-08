Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $22,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Corteva by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 924,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 99.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.