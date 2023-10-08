CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

