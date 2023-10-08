Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

