Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $554.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The firm has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

