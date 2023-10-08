Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 5.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.06.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

