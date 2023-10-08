Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,006 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.63. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

