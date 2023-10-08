Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Avnet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Avnet by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.