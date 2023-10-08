Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $608,296,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,158,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,241 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,102,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,121,000 after acquiring an additional 740,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,852,000 after acquiring an additional 921,072 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

