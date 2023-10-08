Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.40 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,760 shares of company stock worth $25,415,882 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.