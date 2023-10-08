Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

