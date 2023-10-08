Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2,788.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Albemarle by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $159.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.64.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.85.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

