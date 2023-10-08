Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.