Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $249.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.74. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $262.62. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.