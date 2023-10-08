Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,904 shares of company stock worth $30,566,850 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.