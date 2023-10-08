Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Barclays upped their price objective on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. SpectralCast reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.50.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $403.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.87. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $180.17 and a one year high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

