Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,128,000 after buying an additional 1,209,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 622,146 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,814,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,163,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,110,000 after purchasing an additional 55,431 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

