Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

