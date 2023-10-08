Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,683 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $245.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile



HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

