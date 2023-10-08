Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,268 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at $919,572.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $364.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.73 and its 200 day moving average is $376.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

