Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $58,588,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,069,000 after purchasing an additional 437,414 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of J stock opened at $137.60 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.