Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,815 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $254.85 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

