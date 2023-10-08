Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,556 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

