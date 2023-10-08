CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $45.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Card Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 5,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group in the second quarter valued at $408,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Stories

