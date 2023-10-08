CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

CRAI opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. CRA International has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $709.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares in the company, valued at $17,871,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $528,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,871,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

