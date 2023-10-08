Critical Contrast: Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) and Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) and Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Spark Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Spark Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and Moneysupermarket.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks -34.37% -223.29% -17.78% Moneysupermarket.com Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $187.76 million 0.00 -$44.19 million ($11.87) N/A Moneysupermarket.com Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Spark Networks and Moneysupermarket.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Moneysupermarket.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spark Networks and Moneysupermarket.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moneysupermarket.com Group 1 1 5 0 2.57

Spark Networks currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Spark Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spark Networks is more favorable than Moneysupermarket.com Group.

Summary

Spark Networks beats Moneysupermarket.com Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

