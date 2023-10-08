Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 8.7% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.5 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.