CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

CSP Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $17.09 on Thursday. CSP has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $80.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. CSP’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 638,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 638,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,201 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 634,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,317,484.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,847 shares of company stock worth $356,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CSP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

