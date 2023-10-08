CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CSR Price Performance

CSR stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. CSR has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

