CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CSR Price Performance
CSR stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. CSR has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.
About CSR
