CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,492 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

CSX Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.