CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 3.4% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.68.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

