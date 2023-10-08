CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

Shares of CTO opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $363.88 million, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.84.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 542,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,299.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 24.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 23.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

