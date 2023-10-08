CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.90 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.