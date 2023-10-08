CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 122,012 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

