Cypress Capital Group Acquires 3,059 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

