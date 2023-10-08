Cypress Capital Group Buys 1,745 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,773,000 after acquiring an additional 921,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.36.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

