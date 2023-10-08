Cypress Capital Group Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

