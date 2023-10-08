Cypress Capital Group Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $312.19 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

