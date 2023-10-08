Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cencora by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,341,856 shares of company stock worth $253,978,545. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $183.85 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.07 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day moving average is $173.91. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

