Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

