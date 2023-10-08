Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

IAU opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

