Cypress Capital Group Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 604,381 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,412 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $219,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $237.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.