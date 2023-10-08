Cypress Capital Group Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

