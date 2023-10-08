Cypress Capital Group Has $2.06 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Target were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $137.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.