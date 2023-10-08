Cypress Capital Group Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.39.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

