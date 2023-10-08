Cypress Capital Group Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

