Cypress Capital Group Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,760 shares of company stock valued at $25,415,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

