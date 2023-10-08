Cypress Capital Group Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Stryker by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 94.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $265.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.51. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.77.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

