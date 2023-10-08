Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $46.95 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

